Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Weather 180 is on the way for Wednesday!

Cameron's Forecast
A Weather 180 is on the way!
Posted

After 70s or 80s for the first 8 days of the month, highs today were only in the 60s for the second straight day today.
An upper-level low kept clouds locked in across the area for most of the day.
The system will move into eastern Canada by tonight. Check out the Strawberry moon.
Sunshine & much warmer temps will return for Wednesday.
Our next weather-maker moves in for Thursday & Friday. It will bring on/off showers & storms back to Wisconsin.
This system could produce heavy rain in spots as it moves through.
Skies will start to clear on Saturday & Father’s Day should be mostly sunny with mid-70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids