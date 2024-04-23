A weather 180 is on the way

With highs near 70 this afternoon, temps were running 10-15 degrees above normal & it was the warmest day in a week.

That warmth developed ahead of a strong cold front that also kicked off a few thunderstorms.

While we were sitting in the 60s & 70s, behind the front in the U.P., temps were 30-40 degrees colder. That cold is moving in for tonight & tomorrow.

WED: Mostly sunny skies & cool. Highs will be running 5-15 degrees below normal. Wind chills during the morning will be in the 10s & 20s.

THU: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

FRI: Sun & clouds & seasonable. A few showers are possible late as a warm front approaches.

SAT: Sun & clouds. PM storms. Some could be strong to severe. High will be near 80 degrees.

SUN: Rain, windy & colder. Afternoon temps in the 40s with a gusty NE wind.