A Warm Finish to October

While temperatures returned to more seasonable levels yesterday, highs will climb back above average today. Winds have shifted back to the southeast, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It may be a bit breezy at times, with a spotty shower possible this afternoon.

Overnight, skies will gradually clear as temperatures drop into the low 50s. Sunshine returns tomorrow, helping temperatures climb even higher. Highs Wednesday will reach the low 70s, nearly 20 degrees above average for late October. In fact, some locations could approach or break record highs. Green Bay’s record high for October 28 is 70 degrees, set back in 1946!

Showers move into the area Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this system, but any storms are expected to remain well below severe limits. The rain will move through quickly, leaving us with abundant sunshine Thursday and highs in the upper 60s.

The nice weather continues into Thursday evening, just in time for Thursday night football at Lambeau Field as the Packers take on the Carolina Panthers. Skies will be clear for tailgating and are expected to remain that way throughout the game. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s at kickoff before gradually dropping, so be sure to grab a jacket.

Mild temperatures continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with a few scattered showers possible. If you have Halloween plans, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast!

