A very active 24 hours ahead

A major winter/spring storm will move across Wisconsin tonight and Wednesday.

The storm will bring us all types of weather the next 24 hours.

A large area of rain will move through Northeast Wisconsin overnight.

The rain could be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are also possible. Some minor flooding could occur along with ice jams & shoves.

The rain will mix with and then change over to snow Wednesday morning.

The track of the storm and how quickly the rain transitions to snow will play a significant role on how much snow falls across the area.

The system has the potential to produce 6 inches plus of snow...especially well northwest of the Fox Valley.

Strong winds behind the system could gust to 50 mph on Wednesday.

Wednesday: AM rain to mix/snow. Accumulating snow is possible. Winds will gust to around 50 mph.

Thursday: Sun & clouds

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Maybe a few flakes.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!!