A taste of winter is coming

The winds of change will continue to blow.

Wednesday was the second day this week with winds gusting around 40 mph.

A system will bring a chance for a few showers Thursday night.

Temperatures will stay above normal, mostly in the 50s through Friday, but after that temperatures will fall.

Highs over the weekend and early next week will only reach the 30s.

With a couple of systems moving through, snow is a real possibility—something we are overdue for and usually see in November.

