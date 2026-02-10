A taste of Spring

With gusty NW winds and some sunshine, high temps were in the upper 30s & lower 40s today.

It was our warmest day in a month!!

Cooler temps will return for Wednesday & Thursday.

A few snow showers are possible Thursday evening/night as a warm front approaches.

After that, a BIG warm-up!!

Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Lots of 30s, 40s & some 50s are headed our way!!!

