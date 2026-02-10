A taste of Spring

With gusty NW winds and some sunshine, high temps were in the upper 30s & lower 40s today.
It was our warmest day in a month!!
Cooler temps will return for Wednesday & Thursday.
A few snow showers are possible Thursday evening/night as a warm front approaches.
After that, a BIG warm-up!!
Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the foreseeable future.
Lots of 30s, 40s & some 50s are headed our way!!!
