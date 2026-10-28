A Taste of September in Late October

Temperatures this afternoon will feel much more like mid-September than late October. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air, pushing highs into the low 70s, about 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. In fact, today’s warmth could be record-breaking. The current record high for Green Bay on this date is 70 degrees, set back in 1946. Abundant sunshine will add to the warmth, so get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather if you can!

Tonight, a cold front will move through, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. The storms are expected to remain below severe levels, but a few heavy downpours are still possible. The system will move through quickly, and conditions will begin to dry out early Thursday.

Plenty of sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-60s. That’s still warmer than normal for late October. Breezy conditions will continue, with winds shifting to the northwest.

The weather is looking great for Thursday’s Packers-Panthers game at Lambeau Field. Sunny skies will make for great tailgating weather before clear conditions continue throughout the game. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s at kickoff before dropping into the upper 40s by the final whistle. Be sure to grab an extra coat or layer if you’re heading to the game!

Clouds will increase heading into the weekend, with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Halloween isn’t looking like a total washout, but keep an eye on the forecast as the big day approaches if you have outdoor plans.

