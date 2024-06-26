Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A taste of Fall to finish June?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the 80s. The longest such streak of the year!! Tomorrow will not be day #6!
While many locations were in the 80s....temps were only in the 50s across the Northwoods at the same time.
A taste of fall, here in late June!! There will be 40s NW of the Fox Valley tonight!!
Much cooler weather returns on Thursday with easterly winds & highs in the low/mid70s. It will be cooler by the lake & bay.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice!
Friday: Sun & clouds. A few late day showers/storms are possible.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.
Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms(mainly early)
It will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

July begins on Monday. It's the warmest month of the year in N.E.W.!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.