A taste of Fall to finish June?

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the 80s. The longest such streak of the year!! Tomorrow will not be day #6!

While many locations were in the 80s....temps were only in the 50s across the Northwoods at the same time.

A taste of fall, here in late June!! There will be 40s NW of the Fox Valley tonight!!

Much cooler weather returns on Thursday with easterly winds & highs in the low/mid70s. It will be cooler by the lake & bay.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice!

Friday: Sun & clouds. A few late day showers/storms are possible.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.

Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms(mainly early)

It will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

July begins on Monday. It's the warmest month of the year in N.E.W.!