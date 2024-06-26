A taste of Fall to finish June?

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the 80s. The longest such streak of the year!! Tomorrow will not be day #6!
While many locations were in the 80s....temps were only in the 50s across the Northwoods at the same time.
A taste of fall, here in late June!! There will be 40s NW of the Fox Valley tonight!!
Much cooler weather returns on Thursday with easterly winds & highs in the low/mid70s. It will be cooler by the lake & bay.
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice!
Friday: Sun & clouds. A few late day showers/storms are possible.
This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.
Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms(mainly early)
It will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.
July begins on Monday. It's the warmest month of the year in N.E.W.!