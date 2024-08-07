A taste of fall is coming

High pressure provided N.E.W. with beautiful weather today. Lots of sunshine & seasonable temps.

A cold front will produce a shower/storm overnight into Thursday. Most spots will stay dry.

Gusty SW winds ahead of the front will keep temps near 80 on Thursday but a taste of fall will move in behind it.

Friday will be the coolest day in over a month!!

Thursday: Sun & clouds. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower. Temps will be 5-10-15 degrees below normal.

This weekend: Mostly sunny with warming temps. A slight chance of a shower late Saturday.

