A taste of fall follow-up

After four consecutive days of below-normal temperatures, gusty southwest winds helped temperatures rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s today. Much closer to normal for this time of year!

Our next weather-maker, a cold front, will pass through tonight with a chance of showers and storms.

Severe weather is not expected, but gusty northeast winds will cool us down for Thursday and Friday.

Once again, highs will only be in the 60s, and lows will be in the 30s(north) and 40s.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, looks great! Lots of sunshine is on the way, with highs in the 70s.

