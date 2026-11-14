A Sunny Sunday Sets the Stage for a Mid-November Warmup

The weekend began on a rather nice note with a bit of a warmup. A high-pressure system moved into the area last night and will be our main weathermaker for the next several days. This afternoon, temperatures climbed into the mid-40s, right where they should be for mid-November, under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tonight, things take a bit of a chillier turn as most of the clouds we saw today clear out. With less cloud cover to trap some of the daytime warmth near the surface, temperatures will take a bit of a tumble. Overnight lows will drop into the mid- to upper 20s across much of the area, while spots closer to the lake will see temperatures hovering right around 30 degrees.

Sunday brings another day of nice, seasonable weather, with temperatures returning to the mid-40s under even more sunshine. The weather is looking absolutely fantastic for the Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau tomorrow! However, if you're planning on tailgating, you may want to bring a jacket, as temperatures will only be in the mid-30s. By kickoff, though, look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 44 degrees.

The warmup continues heading into next week. Temperatures in the 50s return to the forecast on Monday and stick around through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, some spots may even reach the upper 50s. It will also remain fairly dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A slight chance of a few light showers enters the forecast on Thursday, before a better chance for rain arrives next Saturday.