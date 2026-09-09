A Sunny, Comfortable Thursday Ahead

A cold front and accompanying surface trough moved through the NBC 26 viewing area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. While temperatures did not cool down, we did see our winds pick up from the west, gusting at times up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures this afternoon made it into the low 80s, with mostly sunny skies and dew points in the 50s, making it a perfect day to spend outside—if you don’t mind a bit of wind.

The breezy conditions are expected to continue through the early evening hours before gradually tapering off overnight. However, a stray wind gust between 20 and 25 miles per hour cannot be ruled out before midnight.

The warm and comfortable weather continues Thursday, with sunny skies prevailing throughout the day. It won’t be quite as warm as it was today, though, with temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 70s. In fact, this stretch of above-normal temperatures is expected to continue through the first half of the weekend. We will also remain mostly dry, with only a slight chance of a shower early Saturday morning.

Our next chance for rain comes late Sunday into Monday, as temperatures begin a downward trend heading into next week. It won’t be a total change in the weather, however, with temperatures only expected to fall into the low 70s and a few upper 60s possible through the middle of next week.

