A summery end to September

After lots of sunshine and above-normal 70s yesterday, clouds & much cooler temps returned today.

High pressure will build back into Wisconsin by Thursday, with sunshine returning to the area by the afternoon.

A weak cold front will produce clouds & maybe a shower on Friday.

High pressure will once again build into the area this weekend. This system will bring sunshine & 70s/80s back to Northeast Wisconsin and will control our weather into next week.

More lower 80s are possible next week, and more of the same can be expected as we head into October.

