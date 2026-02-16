Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A slow return to winter this week

Today was the 4th straight day with record-breaking highs in the Fox Valley.
A cold front moving through will bring cooler weather back to the state this week.
Temps will still be in the 40s to around 50 degrees the next 2 days.
The first of 2 storms (this week) will move across the area tomorrow night.
Although some snow is possible across the far north, most of us will see rain.
A thunderstorm is also possible, as well as some minor flooding.
The next storm moves in on Friday with more, mainly rain & snow.
Temps will return to normal over the weekend.

