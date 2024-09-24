A September to remember

After a weak system moved across the area today, high pressure will build back into the state overnight & into tomorrow.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday & Thursday with much warmer temps.

This is the 4th warmest September on record, but we are pace for #1. Temps are expected to be above normal for the last 6 days of the month.

WED: Mostly sunny & warmer.

THU: Lots of sunshine.

FRI: Increasing clouds.

This weekend: The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make their way towards the state.

Sun & clouds on Saturday. Perhaps a few sprinkles on Sunday.