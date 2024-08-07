A record-setting August pivots

After heavy rain fell across the area last night high pressure built back into Wisconsin by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine & gusty winds.

With a widespread 1-2" of rain last night, this is now the wettest start to August on record!!

Temperatures will be at/below normal the next several days.

High pressure will control our weather on Wednesday before another system brings the chance of a shower/storm on Thursday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower.

This weekend: Mostly sunny with warming temps. A slight chance of a shower late Saturday.

