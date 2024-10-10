A record high & a snowflake?

Another chilly night is on the way! It will be the 4th straight night with lows in the 30s across much of the Fox Valley.

Thursday will be the 33rd consecutive day with above normal high temperatures.

High pressure will control our weather for the next two days. That means lots of sunshine.

The clockwise flow around it means are winds will shift Thursday & Friday to the SW.

Highs will be near 70 on Thursday & near 80 by Friday. The normal high is 61 degrees. The record high is 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies

Friday: Sun & clouds. Gusty winds.

This weekend: Turning much cooler with the threat for rain & gusty winds on Sunday.

Many trees NW of the Fox Valley are at peak or near peak conditions.

On Monday we will she showers & gusty winds. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Some computer

forecast models have a wet snowflake or sleet pellet mixing in with the rain. Not unusual for mid-October.

