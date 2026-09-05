A Pleasant Start to the Holiday Weekend

The first official day of Labor Day weekend is looking very pleasant. This afternoon, expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will still be a little bit humid, with dew points expected in the 60s throughout most of the day, and it will be a bit breezy as well, with winds at times gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

As we head into the evening, you can expect temperatures to drop into the low 70s to mid-60s as skies continue to gradually clear out. We’ll be left with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some patchy fog may develop in the early morning hours and could linger after sunrise.

Sunday’s forecast is looking just as nice as today’s, with temperatures expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That’s great news for the Shamrock Series happening at Lambeau Field Sunday evening, where pleasant conditions are expected from tailgating time through the end of the game.

Your Labor Day forecast is looking just as nice, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Our next chance of rain comes our way on Tuesday, heading into Wednesday.