A Nice Monday Before Storm Chances Return

The second half of the weekend was humid and, at times, breezy as a cold front passed over the area this afternoon, dropping temperatures from highs in the low 80s into the mid and upper 70s. Tonight, temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s as skies continue to clear, with winds remaining calm.

Monday is shaping up to be a very nice day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures once again in the low 80s. It will also feel much less humid, with dew point values expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday brings our next chance for some much-needed rainfall, with showers and storms possible. Temperatures will cool slightly midweek into the upper 70s before additional chances for showers and storms move back in Friday and into next weekend.

