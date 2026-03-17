A new state snowfall record?

8-35 inches of snow fell across the area over the weekend.
It was accompanied by thunderstorms, wind gusts over 50 mph, and zero visibility.
Strong winds of 50-60 mph caused blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
This MAJOR winter storm was one for the record books, but could it be the biggest in Wisconsin history!
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8-35 inches of snow fell across the area over the weekend.
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