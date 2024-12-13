A much warmer wintry mix

After 100% possible sunshine across the area yesterday, we had 95% possible sunshine today.
Temperatures were once again running well below normal for this time of year.
After the sunny & cold day, Arctic high pressure is now shifting to the east. As that happens, winds will switch to the south & we will begin to warm up!!
In fact, 40s are coming back!
With the warmer weather comes a chance for precipitation in the form or rain/mix/snow this weekend.
Posted
After 100% possible sunshine across the area yesterday, we had 95% possible sunshine today.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.