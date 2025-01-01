A look back at 2024 & ahead to 2025

A weak cold front will move through the area overnight.

A few snow showers or flurries are possible as we ring in the new year.

Temps will turn progressively colder this week.

New Year's Day: AM clouds & perhaps a snow shower? Breezy & colder.

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday & Sunday. Kickoff temps will be in the mid/upper teens.

A more impressive shot of arctic air moves in for next week. How cold we get is highly

dependent on how much snow there is on the ground. Right now, it's not looking like much.

