A little piece of May is on the way

After a mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunshine & much warmer temps return for Wednesday.

High pressure moving to the east will provide the area with SW winds & the warmest temps in nearly a month.

Temps on Wednesday will be running nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Clouds with rain developing. It was windy. Temps will drop during the afternoon as the rain moves in & NE winds kick in.

Friday: AM Shower? PM clouds & some sun. Windy.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine & warm.

Staying warm next week. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

It will feel like May but on/off April showers & perhaps a few storms will persist.