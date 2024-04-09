Watch Now
A little piece of May is on the way

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 19:07:20-04

After a mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunshine & much warmer temps return for Wednesday.
High pressure moving to the east will provide the area with SW winds & the warmest temps in nearly a month.
Temps on Wednesday will be running nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Clouds with rain developing. It was windy. Temps will drop during the afternoon as the rain moves in & NE winds kick in.
Friday: AM Shower? PM clouds & some sun. Windy.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine & warm.

Staying warm next week. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.
It will feel like May but on/off April showers & perhaps a few storms will persist.

