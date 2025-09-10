A jet stream flip

With highs in the mid/upper 70s, today was the warmest day in a week & a sign of things to come!!
A cold front will approach the area Tonight.
The front will move through with a few showers & storms.
Temps will stay in the 70s for the rest of the week; in fact, a few lower 80s are possible by the weekend & next week.
