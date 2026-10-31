A Halloween Trick and Treat in the Forecast

It’s Halloween, and the forecast is getting into the spirit of the season, with both a trick and a treat on the way for us today! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to around 60 under mostly cloudy skies. However, some spooky scattered showers and sprinkles are also possible! Temperatures during trick-or-treating will start in the upper 50s before gradually falling into the low 50s by 7 p.m.

The scattered showers and sprinkles should taper off by the mid-evening hours, leaving us with cloudy skies overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour tonight as we "fall back" into standard time! That means we’ll gain an extra hour of sleep early Sunday morning, but at the cost of some daylight. Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:40 p.m., the earliest sunset we've seen across the NBC 26 viewing area since mid-January!

Despite the earlier sunset, Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to November. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s through the first half of next week. However, a big storm system is expected to move in by the middle of next week, bringing gusty winds and widespread rainfall while sending temperatures back into the mid-50s.