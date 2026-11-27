After four straight days with highs only in the 30s to around 40 degrees, temperatures zipped up into the 50s today across most of northeast Wisconsin. The warmth was brought to us by lots of sunshine and a gusty west-to-northwest wind during the afternoon.

A weak low-pressure trough will move across the area overnight, bringing clouds and a chance of a stray sprinkle or flurry. Behind it tomorrow, expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 50s—a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the final weekend of November.

A cold front will fix things, however, early Sunday morning. Behind it, expect much colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, gusty northwest winds, and some afternoon sunshine following a morning sprinkle or flurry.

Monday will be seasonable with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, right where we should be for the final day of November.

December begins in name only.

As far as weather records go, Tuesday marks the first day of meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and it won't feel like it. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s on Tuesday, and by Wednesday and Thursday, most spots will climb back into the 50s.

