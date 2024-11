Today was the coldest day in nearly 7 months.

No 80s, no 70s, no 60s, no 50s either...temps were in the 40s.

High pressure will give us lots of sunshine on Saturday.

Another system on Sunday will bring more rain to N.E.W.. The rain will continue on/off into Tuesday.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds & showers on Sunday.

Drought conditions continue but the rain will help.