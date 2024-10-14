A Freeze, Flakes & 70s?

After highs in the 80s on Friday, parts of the area were stuck in the 40s today.

There were numerous rain showers west of the Fox River this afternoon & evening. A little sleet & snow also mixed in.

Tomorrow will be the 3rd consecutive day with below normal highs as reinforcing shot of cold air moves in overnight.

Winds will gust 30-40 mph on Tuesday with highs only in the 40s & lower 50s. A few showers are also possible, and a snowflake or sleet pellet can't be ruled out.

A hard freeze is expected area-wide Wednesday morning.

After that, winds will switch to the SW by the afternoon and temps start to warm up again.

70s return by week's end.

Tuesday: Windy & cool. Sun, clouds & a few showers.

Wednesday: The day will start with temps well below freezing across most of N.E.W.. Mostly sunny by afternoon.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine & warmer.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warm.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. A shower is possible. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions.