A flake & frost?

Monday was a cloudy, at times wet and windy day.

Temperatures were in the upper 50s—right where we should be for this time of year.

Gusty winds will continue into Tuesday. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon, with highs near 60 degrees.

Our next chance of widespread showers will be on Wednesday. Much cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month of April, with even a chance of a snowflake. The cooler weather will be accompanied by some frosty mornings.

Many rivers continue to experience minor flooding across Northeast Wisconsin. Although showers are possible from time to time, heavy rain across the region is not in the forecast anytime soon.