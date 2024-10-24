A few treats are on the way

After our coldest temperatures in 6 months, with widespread 20 this morning, abundant sunshine pushed temps into the 60s today.

A cold front moving through overnight will produce showers & maybe a thunderstorm. Drought conditions continue across N.E.W. so we definitely need the rain.

Gusty winds behind the front will bring cooler temps back to the area by Saturday as high pressure moves in for the weekend.

Friday: Early AM showers. PM sun & clouds. Breezy & above normal. It will be the 45/48 day with at/above normal temps.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Peak conditions continue, although NW of the Fox Valley trees are rapidly trending towards past peak.

Drought conditions continue.

Another BIG warm-up is on the way for next week, Record highs could be challenged as we get closer to Halloween.

70s are likely Monday, Tuesday & Friday. A few 80s are also possible.

