A few flakes & then not so frigid

After the coldest day in nearly 3 years yesterday!! The high today made it all the way up to 11degrees. 11 degrees is our normal low for this time of year.

Climatologically we are heading into the coldest week of the year!!

We got a break form the "really" FRIGID wind chills today but they will be back Friday morning.

Thursday: Highs near 12 degrees. Sun & clouds. Some light snow or flurries are likely after sunset. A dusting to an inch is possible.

Friday: AM light snow or flurries. Highs near 10 degrees. Sun & clouds. Gusty winds will drop wind chills into the -20s.

Weekend: Still way below normal on Saturday. Temps do start to warm up on Sunday.

Lots of sunshine both days.

Stay warm :) & warmer temps are on the way! Temps will return to above normal levels next week!

A January Thaw is on the way!!