A draft deluge?

An active week of weather continues!

There is a chance of rain every day this work week.

With clearing skies and temperatures falling into the 30s, some frost is possible overnight.

Our next weather maker will move in tomorrow with a few showers and possibly a storm.

This system will also usher in the warmest temps since Fall. Away from the lake, many spots will hit the 70s.

On and off showers and storms are expected on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected.

A much bigger system will roll across the area on Friday, bringing soaking rain and a gusty NE wind. Temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal.

That means you will probably want to wear your Packers poncho if you attend the NFL Draft.

High pressure builds in for Saturday with sunshine, gusty winds & dry weather.