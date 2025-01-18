Watch Now
A Deep Freeze weather 180 is on the way!!

The January Thaw continued today with temps running 20-25 degrees above normal. In Green Bay the record high of 47 degrees was missed by just one degree.
A strong cold front moving through tonight will be followed by the coldest air mass in 6 years!
A Cold Air Advisory has been issued for most of N.E.W..
High temperatures will struggle to reach 0 degrees on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.
Wind chills will be in the -20s, -30s & -40s.

This weekend: Sunshine, windy & FRIGID!!!

Climatologically, the Heart of winter arrives on Sunday & it's going to feel like it!!
The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

