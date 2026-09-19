A Brighter, Breezy Sunday is on the Way

After a gloomy and cool start to the weekend, things are looking up heading into Sunday.

Scattered showers throughout the afternoon will become a bit more widespread this evening as temperatures drop into the upper 50s. The rain will gradually move off to our south and east overnight, leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday morning will start out mostly cloudy, but the sun will begin peeking out from behind the clouds as the day goes on, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid-60s by the afternoon. It will be windy once again on Sunday, with northeast winds occasionally gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour. A stray 30-mile-per-hour wind gust cannot be ruled out either.

The fall-like feel of the weekend will carry over into the next seven days, just in time for the official start of fall on Tuesday. Temperatures throughout the week will stay in the 60s. While we will remain dry, breezy conditions will stick around through Monday.

