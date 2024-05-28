Give me a break!!

We have had thunderstorms 10 of the last 13 days!!

No severe weather today, but the storms did produce very heavy rain!! Rainfall rates reached 4"/hour at times.

Many locations picked up 1-3" + today & there was the potential for some minor flooding.

High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with sunshine returning & warming temps.

Wednesday: AM clouds/sun. PM sunshine.

Thursday: Sunny skies.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

June first is Saturday & the first day of meteorological summer!

This weekend: Sun & Clouds with a chance of a shower or storm.

