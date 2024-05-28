Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Give me a break!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:32 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 19:33:16-04

We have had thunderstorms 10 of the last 13 days!!
No severe weather today, but the storms did produce very heavy rain!! Rainfall rates reached 4"/hour at times.
Many locations picked up 1-3" + today & there was the potential for some minor flooding.
High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with sunshine returning & warming temps.

Wednesday: AM clouds/sun. PM sunshine.
Thursday: Sunny skies.
Friday: Sun & clouds.

June first is Saturday & the first day of meteorological summer!

This weekend: Sun & Clouds with a chance of a shower or storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.