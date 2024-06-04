Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A break from the storms? Nope!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 04, 2024

A warm front lifted to the north of Wisconsin this morning & behind it, the first real summer-like conditions of the year!!
Highs were in the 80s but dew points in the sticky mid 70s. Today was the warmest day in 3 weeks!! Tied for warmest of the year.
A cold front tonight will kick off a few more storms. Some "could" be strong with heavy rain.
A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday PM with more showers & storms. Severe storms are not expected but can't be ruled out.
Cooler weather returns by the end of the week.

Wednesday: AM shower/storms. PM sun & clouds followed by more thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. A chance for a shower.
Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sun & clouds with a chance for a shower/storm.

The long range forecast calls for a cool stretch of weather to take us through the middle of the month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.