A break from the storms? Nope!!

A warm front lifted to the north of Wisconsin this morning & behind it, the first real summer-like conditions of the year!!

Highs were in the 80s but dew points in the sticky mid 70s. Today was the warmest day in 3 weeks!! Tied for warmest of the year.

A cold front tonight will kick off a few more storms. Some "could" be strong with heavy rain.

A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday PM with more showers & storms. Severe storms are not expected but can't be ruled out.

Cooler weather returns by the end of the week.

Wednesday: AM shower/storms. PM sun & clouds followed by more thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. A chance for a shower.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sun & clouds with a chance for a shower/storm.

The long range forecast calls for a cool stretch of weather to take us through the middle of the month.

