A big warm-up is on the way....but so is the exact opposite!!

After the coldest day in over a month, temps warmed up a bit today.

Tuesday started with wind chills near 20 below & ended with highs near 20 above.

Temps will drop to around zero tonight but gusty winds will produce wind chills in the negative numbers!!

Bundle up!!

Arctic high pressure will slowly push off to the east overnight. Winds will turn to the SW & temps will dramatically warm up.

A warm front will produce some light snow late Wednesday. A dusting to 1/2" is possible.

On the other side of the front will be the January Thaw with highs forecast to be in the 30s & 40s.

Wednesday: AM sunshine. PM clouds. After sunset light snow.

Thursday: Sun, clouds & maybe a flurry/ Much warmer.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm temps 15-20 degrees above normal.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday but COLD on Sunday.

The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

