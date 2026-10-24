A Beautiful Start to the Weekend

We have a beautiful, mild start to the weekend ahead. This afternoon, temperatures climb into the low 70s across most of the area under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Those closer to the lake will be a bit cooler, though, with highs only in the 60s. South winds may turn breezy at times, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Winds calm this evening as the pleasant weather continues. Temperatures fall only into the 60s as a few more clouds move into the area. Clouds stick around overnight, with lows in the mid-50s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday will keep temperatures a bit cooler, with highs reaching only the mid-60s. A few light showers are possible across the northern part of the area, but most locations will stay dry.

The cooldown continues into next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach only the low to mid-50s, right around our average for late October. Both days will also feature cloudy skies, with a chance for a few light showers. The cooler weather won't last long, though. By midweek, temperatures rebound into the 60s.