A Beautiful Start to the Week, But Change Is Coming

We could not have asked for better weather to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon made it up to around 70 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A small area of high pressure sat over the region today, keeping our weather rather calm. However, some extra clouds kept us from being quite as warm as we were yesterday.

Things turn slightly warmer once again Monday, as temperatures top out in the low 70s under abundant sunshine. A few spots may even see highs in the mid-70s.

But change is on the way. Our next chance of rain enters the picture late Tuesday night into Wednesday. While no severe weather is expected, some of this rain could produce locally heavy downpours at times.

After the system that brings us rain Tuesday and Wednesday passes, temperatures take a bit of a tumble. Highs for the second half of the week look to be in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

