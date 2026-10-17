A Beautiful Fall Weekend Gets Even Warmer

After a chilly start, Saturday turned into a very nice fall day here in Northeast Wisconsin. Plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds helped temperatures climb into the mid-50s this afternoon. While it was a bit breezy at times today, winds were much calmer than they were yesterday.

Breezy conditions will continue this evening before winds ease overnight under clear skies. Look for low temperatures around 40 degrees.

We warm things up even further for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid-60s under sunny skies. Winds could be strong at times, especially from late morning into early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

The weather is looking excellent for Sunday's Packers-Cowboys game at Lambeau Field. Temperatures around tailgating time will be near 65 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. You may want to grab a jacket before heading out, though, as temperatures will fall fairly quickly after sunset. By kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid-50s under clear skies. Clear conditions will continue into the fourth quarter, with temperatures around 50 degrees.

The warmer weather will stick around into next week as well. Highs will reach the upper 60s by midweek before climbing to around 70 degrees during the second half of the workweek. Dry weather is also expected to continue as high pressure maintains control of the area through the first half of next weekend.

