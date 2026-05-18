80s exit as we flip back to some frost

Highs have reached the 80s three of the last four days. Our fourth 80-degree day of the month is on the way, but we may have to wait a while.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday morning. Ahead of it, expect showers and storms. Behind it, gusty northwest winds will move in.

Temperatures will cool on Tuesday, then drop significantly on Wednesday. The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

The threat of frost returns Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and it looks like it will feel like it next week.

