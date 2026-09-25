70s Stick Around Through Next Week

A fantastic Friday is on the way, with above-average temperatures sticking around for the foreseeable future. While we started the day with mostly cloudy skies, look for those clouds to gradually clear out as the day goes on, bringing mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 70s, with winds out of the southeast.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid-40s overnight. Winds will remain calm throughout the night.

The weekend is looking absolutely wonderful, with temperatures in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It will also remain dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both days.

In fact, temperatures in the 70s are going to be the norm around the area for the next week. Through next Thursday, expect high temperatures to reach the 70s every day. Dry conditions will continue as well, with our only chance for showers arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday.

