60s exit. Snow enters??

Big Changes on the way!!

60s today & tomorrow......30s/40s after that - for the foreseeable future.

A couple chances of snow the next 7 days as well. We are now officially past the average date for the first flakes of the season in the Fox Valley.

The growing season will come to an end area-wide Monday or Tuesday.

Friday: Chance of AM rain showers(maybe a thunderstorm) with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Temps will fall behind a cold front during the afternoon. Should be dry by Friday Night Lights & breezy.

Weekend: Temperatures in the 40s and chances for showers. The best chance for rain(mix?) will be on late Saturday or early Sunday.

Much colder weather moves in for next week. Some days will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

A few rain or snow showers are possible.

Monday: Sun, clouds & gusty winds. Many spots will see highs only in the 30s.

Halloween: Sun, clouds & gusty winds. Many spots will see highs only in the 30s. A few rain/snow showers are possible.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny with gusty winds. Many spots will see highs only in the 30s.