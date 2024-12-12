40s in the forecast, but which forecast?

After morning wind chills around 25 degrees below zero, afternoon highs were running 25 degrees below normal.

The FRIGID temps came with 100% possible sunshine across the area.

High pressure will continue to control our weather through Friday.

As the high shifts to the east, winds will switch to the south & we will begin to warm up!! In fact, 40s are coming back!

With the warmer weather comes a chance for precipitation in the form or rain/mix/snow.

Stay tuned.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Still cold.

This weekend: Cloudy & much warmer. A wintry mix of snow & rain is likely Saturday into Sunday.