40s in the forecast, but which forecast?

Cameron's Forecast
After morning wind chills around 25 degrees below zero, afternoon highs were running 25 degrees below normal.
The FRIGID temps came with 100% possible sunshine across the area.
High pressure will continue to control our weather through Friday.
As the high shifts to the east, winds will switch to the south & we will begin to warm up!! In fact, 40s are coming back!
With the warmer weather comes a chance for precipitation in the form or rain/mix/snow.
Stay tuned.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Still cold.

This weekend: Cloudy & much warmer. A wintry mix of snow & rain is likely Saturday into Sunday.

