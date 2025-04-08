30s yesterday, 40s today, 50s tomorrow?

Lots of sunshine across the area today.

After highs in the 30s yesterday, temperatures climbed into the 40s today. Warmer but still 5-10 degrees below normal.

Our next weather-maker arrives Wednesday with some light rain or snow showers.

Temps will slowly moderate this week with much warmer weather for this upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the 50s & 60s.

SE winds will keep it cooler near the Lake & Fox Valley at times.

The normal high is now 50 degrees & the normal low climbs to 33 degrees on Wednesday.

With the normal low rising above freezing, the start of the growing season is just around the corner.

