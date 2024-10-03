30s return and the 30s will return

We had our first 30s since April this morning. More are on the way over the next 7 days.

After the coolest day in over 3 weeks temps rebounded back into the 70s today.

Thursday will be the 26th straight day with above normal temps with more 70s are expected. A cold front will move the area

Thursday morning but the cool air will be delayed by about 24 hours.

Behind the front on Friday, only slightly cooler temps are expected, sixties to around 70 degrees.

No signs of any BIG cool-downs heading our way.

THUR: Mostly sunny.

FRI: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies. Showers after sunset.