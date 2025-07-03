2025 July Fourthcast

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wednesday was the 6th straight day with 80s or above! We can expect more warmth today. Highs will be in the 80s again for most neighborhoods. Easterly winds keep the Lakeshore in the 70s this afternoon.

The heat & humidity will return for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday! Dew points in the 60s & 70s. You can expect feels like temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend. Thunderstorms are possible on Friday but look to clear out in time for fireworks Friday night.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible almost every day, but the best chances are late Saturday & Sunday.

