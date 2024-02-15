2 things we haven't seen in over a month on the way

Today was the 29th straight day with above normal high temps!

A fast-moving weather system will bring accumulating snow to the area tonight & the coldest temps in a month on Friday & Saturday.

It looks like there will be enough to shovel. Most computer models have 1-3". Higher amounts are likely across the far north & south.

Thursday: Some early morning snow tapering to flurries. PM sunshine & gusty winds.

Friday: Most sunny & colder. Temps may actually be below normal for a change. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

The well above normal temps return next week with widespread 40s expected. Some 50s are also possible.

