War in Israel, Titanic submarine top Google 2023 trending list

Google has released its list of the most trending events in 2023, and three of the top five news events of the year involved hurricanes.

According to Google, the highest-trending news event of the year in the U.S. was the war in Israel and Gaza, followed by the implosion of Titan, the submersible used to explore the Titanic shipwreck. Rounding out the top five in the U.S. were searches involving Hurricane Hilary, Hurricane Idalia and Hurricane Lee.

As far as people, Damar Hamlin topped the list in 2023 after he suffered a cardiac arrest in January during a Monday Night Football game. He has since recovered and has rejoined the Bills. Actor Jeremy Renner was the second-highest trending person of 2023 following a snow plow accident that severely injured him.

In the category of passings, "Friends" star Matthew Perry topped the list, ahead of singer Tina Turner, talk show host Jerry Springer and musicians Jimmy Buffett and Sinead O'Connor.

What was the most trending movie of 2023? "Barbie" topped the list, followed by "Oppenheimer," "Sound of Freedom," "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Other trending searches:

- Kevin James topped the list of memes.

- The most trending recipe of 2023 was McDonald's Grimace Shake.

- Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" led all songs, while Aldean was the most trending musician.

- "The Last of Us" was the most trending TV show.

Go to Google's website to see the complete list of the most trending items from 2023.

