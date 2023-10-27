Toyota is recalling about 751,000 vehicles in the US

Toyota is recalling "approximately 751,000" vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue with the front bumper cover tabs.

In a press release Thursday, the automaker announced that some 2020–2023 models of the Toyota Highlander and the Highlander Hybrid have "resin front lower bumper" covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If any of these vehicles has any minor impact, it can cause these tabs to detach, which may lead to parts falling off, posing a road hazard and increasing the risk of accidents or injuries to other drivers.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will inspect the upper to lower front bumper cover mounting tabs and slots for damage. If no damage is found, dealers will install retention hardware with an improved design. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower front bumper cover and install retention hardware with an improved design free of charge," the press release stated.

Toyota says it will notify all owners of vehicles that have this issue by the end of December this year. But in the meantime, owners can also determine if their SUVs are impacted by this recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and inputting their vehicle's identification or license plate numbers, according to the company.

